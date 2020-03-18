Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,033 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Telefonica S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.