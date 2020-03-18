Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.56.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

