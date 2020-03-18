Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 488,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $512,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,391,201 shares of company stock worth $39,102,702. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

