Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 41,647 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,537,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XHR. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of XHR opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

