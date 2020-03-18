Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,958 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

NYSE RL opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

