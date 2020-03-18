Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,784 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

