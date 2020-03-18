Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,665 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $286,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.95.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

