Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,971 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

