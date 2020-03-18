Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,367 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.22.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.62 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.