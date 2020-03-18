Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $1,675,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

