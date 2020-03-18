Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 132.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of UAL opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

