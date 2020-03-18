Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,160 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 4,990.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 373.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,345 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,738 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.