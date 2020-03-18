Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,717 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 112.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

