Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $873,000 Investment in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,284 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 526.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 141.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $908,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

