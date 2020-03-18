Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,929 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

