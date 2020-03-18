Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 734.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

