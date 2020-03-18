Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $931,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after purchasing an additional 593,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

