Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $916,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average of $134.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

