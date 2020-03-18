Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

