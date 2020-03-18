Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NYSE AVTR opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

