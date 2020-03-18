Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 207.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.31. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.