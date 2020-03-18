Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 91,413 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,156 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351,215 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

