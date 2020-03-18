Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 175,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 86,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 294,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 468,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

