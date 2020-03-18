Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,204 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 374.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,300 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,045,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $296.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.22 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

