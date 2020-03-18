Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,164 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

AGCO stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

