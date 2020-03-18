Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 379,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,692,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,930 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,890 shares of company stock worth $1,528,378. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

