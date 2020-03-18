Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,054 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ellington Financial worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NYSE EFC opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. Ellington Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.04 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 36.23%. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.66%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 98.90%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.