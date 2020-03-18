McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.67-14.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.74. McKesson also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.67-14.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.82.

MCK stock opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. McKesson has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

