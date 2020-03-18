McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in McKesson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $111.71 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.