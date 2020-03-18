MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Short Interest Update

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.73 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.