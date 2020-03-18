Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Down 9.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $78.12 and last traded at $86.42, 9,287,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 3,277,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.61.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.12.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $413,675,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

