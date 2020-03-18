Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.12.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

