Mariner LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.26.

ROST opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.