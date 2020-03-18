Mariner LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp raised Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

BAX opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 13.80%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

