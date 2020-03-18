Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ameren by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

