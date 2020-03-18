Mariner LLC Purchases 954 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,209 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,308 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,642,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

Shares of EA stock opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

