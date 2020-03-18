Mariner LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.51% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 59,231 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

