Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.