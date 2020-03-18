Mariner LLC Makes New $850,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.