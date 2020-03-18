Mariner LLC Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,072,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,752,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $19,995,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.