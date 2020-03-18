Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 851 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.21.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.