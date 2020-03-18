Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 19,866 E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 61.0% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 193,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 73,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

