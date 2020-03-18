Mariner LLC Buys 899 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,703,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

