Mariner LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,089 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

