Mariner LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

