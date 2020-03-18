Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.31.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.