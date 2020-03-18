Mariner LLC Acquires 5,482 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after buying an additional 70,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,288,000 after buying an additional 434,124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after buying an additional 869,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,172,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.