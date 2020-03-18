Mariner LLC Acquires 12,219 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,143 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $125,676,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,118,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

