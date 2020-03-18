Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Mantech International worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

MANT stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

