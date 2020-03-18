Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.32% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Shares of LOAN opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.